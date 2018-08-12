Nomura (NMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 11980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMR. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Nomura from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 153.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

