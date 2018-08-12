Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.30 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE:D opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

