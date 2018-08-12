Noble Financial Analysts Give Townsquare Media (TSQ) a $11.00 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Townsquare Media has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Townsquare Media traded down $0.05, hitting $7.85, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 42,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,548. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.17. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.56 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Dhruv Prasad acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $30,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,360. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

