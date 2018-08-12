Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Noah were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Noah by 52.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

NOAH stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

