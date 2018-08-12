NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stake Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in NMI were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NMI by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NMI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NMI opened at $21.60 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

In related news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 120,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 65,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $1,397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

