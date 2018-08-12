Niobio Cash Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $162,139.00 and $6,756.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000412 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 105,854,709 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

