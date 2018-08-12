Nike (NKE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet raised shares of Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Shares of Nike traded down $0.53, hitting $80.73, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,403. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,778 shares of company stock valued at $46,116,326. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

