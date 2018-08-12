NextEra Energy (NEE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NextEra Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4171749794925 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NextEra Energy opened at $170.93 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $144.70 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $20,534,245. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

