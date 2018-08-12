NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in NextEra Energy by 587.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,232,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks grew its position in NextEra Energy by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $144.70 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $1,835,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,245. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.