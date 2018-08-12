Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price objective on Nexa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 389,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 141,259 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.