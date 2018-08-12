New York Times Co Class A (NYT) Receives $21.67 Average PT from Brokerages

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of New York Times Co Class A stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. New York Times Co Class A has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times Co Class A had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. New York Times Co Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other New York Times Co Class A news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 820,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $19,122,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,996,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,397,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,097,653 shares of company stock worth $144,738,464 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,638,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 1,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,550 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,043,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

