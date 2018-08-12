New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,309 Shares of Brunswick Co. (BC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

BC opened at $62.97 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Brunswick had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

In other news, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $912,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,027,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

