New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.15 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In other news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $180,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Wayne Yu purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $983,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation opened at $33.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

