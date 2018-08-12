New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Avnet (AVT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 85,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 371,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

