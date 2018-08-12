New Gold (NGD) Cut to “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Shares of New Gold traded down $0.02, reaching $1.12, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,303. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 539,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 2,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,633,956 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in New Gold by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,273,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 350,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Gold by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,492,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 504,900 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

