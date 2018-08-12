Nevsun Resources (NSU) Short Interest Update

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,711 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 13th total of 805,971 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,246,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nevsun Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevsun Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Nevsun Resources opened at $3.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Nevsun Resources has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Nevsun Resources had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,365,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 387,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nevsun Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 571,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 71,768 shares during the period.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

