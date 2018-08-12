Netlist (NLST) Stock Price Down 10%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 12,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,502,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Netlist in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Netlist from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

