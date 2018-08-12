NetEase (NTES) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NetEase to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.62.
Shares of NTES opened at $224.67 on Friday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $218.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NetEase by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.