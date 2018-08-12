NetEase (NTES) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NetEase to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.62.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $224.67 on Friday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $218.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). NetEase had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NetEase by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.