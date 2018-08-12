NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning. They currently have $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.61.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 1,260,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,770. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.56 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 506.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,789,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,520 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

