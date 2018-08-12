Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NKTR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.
Shares of NKTR opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $298,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $1,066,641.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
