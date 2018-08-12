Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NKTR opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 1,189.66%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $298,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $1,066,641.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

