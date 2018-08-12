Neil A. P. Carson Buys 40,000 Shares of TT Electronics plc (TTG) Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) insider Neil A. P. Carson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($133,592.23).

Shares of TT Electronics opened at GBX 265 ($3.43) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TT Electronics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.17).

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). TT Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

TTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.62) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 284.67 ($3.69).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

