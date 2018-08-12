Needham & Company LLC Cuts Vericel (VCEL) Price Target to $14.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Vericel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of Vericel opened at $12.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vericel has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Vericel had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 28,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $404,692.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,720.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 1,532,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,298,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 521,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,917,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.