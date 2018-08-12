NCS Multistage (NCSM) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCSM. BidaskClub raised NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCS Multistage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NCS Multistage traded down $0.48, hitting $16.26, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 104,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,539. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $751.78 million, a PE ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. equities analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Trautner sold 5,400 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $93,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

