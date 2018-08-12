Navistar International (NAV) versus Electrameccanica Vehs (ECCTF) Head to Head Survey

Electrameccanica Vehs (OTCMKTS: ECCTF) and Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Electrameccanica Vehs alerts:

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Navistar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navistar International $8.57 billion 0.48 $30.00 million $0.51 81.20

Navistar International has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Navistar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A Navistar International 1.69% -4.49% 3.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehs and Navistar International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehs 0 0 0 0 N/A Navistar International 0 8 9 0 2.53

Navistar International has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.28%. Given Navistar International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navistar International is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Navistar International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navistar International beats Electrameccanica Vehs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehs

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it designs and manufactures mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2017, it had approximately 728 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 87 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.