Navient (NAVI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navient earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.9316217510447 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NAVI stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Navient has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Navient will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

