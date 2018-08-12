Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $1.36 Million in Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 221.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 465,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 320,567 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 78.0% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 477,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 209,236 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 55.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 188,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 100.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.10 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

