Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $254.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $152.91 and a twelve month high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

