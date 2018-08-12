Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Position in Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $29,171,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 43.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 958,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after buying an additional 289,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $8,082,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $7,203,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast opened at $38.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.08. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.71 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $86,431.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $321,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $321,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,113 shares of company stock worth $22,047,715 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

