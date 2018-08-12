National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 43.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,253,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,986,000 after buying an additional 1,281,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,085,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,725,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,695,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,569,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,637,000 after buying an additional 351,489 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,218,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after buying an additional 242,165 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties opened at $44.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $312,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $29,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,416 shares of company stock worth $3,083,091 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

