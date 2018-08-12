National Commerce (NCOM) & Washington Federal (WAFD) Financial Survey

National Commerce (NASDAQ: NCOM) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Commerce and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Commerce 0 2 0 0 2.00 Washington Federal 0 4 0 0 2.00

National Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than National Commerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Commerce and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Commerce $129.83 million 5.85 $20.06 million $1.97 22.36 Washington Federal $601.13 million 4.65 $173.53 million $1.94 17.24

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than National Commerce. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Commerce and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Commerce 18.14% 8.34% 1.30% Washington Federal 30.99% 9.93% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of National Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of National Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Washington Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. National Commerce does not pay a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

National Commerce has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Federal beats National Commerce on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial real estate term, residential mortgage, and construction and land development loans, as well as home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans to purchase automobiles and other consumer durable goods. In addition, the company provides factoring, invoicing, collection, and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, and automotive parts and service providers; and electronic banking services, including commercial and retail online banking, automated bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture. The company offers its services through 7 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, and Baldwin County, Alabama; 21 full-service banking offices in central and northeast Florida, including United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Patriot Bank, and FirstAtlantic Bank names; and 2 full-service banking offices and a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. National Commerce Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, home equity, and business loans. In addition, the company is involved insurance brokerage activities. As of September 30, 2017, it had 237 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

