Nantkwest (NK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

NK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Nantkwest opened at $3.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 26,835 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $110,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 237,368 shares of company stock valued at $925,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 144.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 402.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,544 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

