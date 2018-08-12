Nano (NANO) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00018116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Coindeal, CoinEx and OKEx. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $151.36 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,288.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.05092661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.25 or 0.09062209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00956671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.01503948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00212128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.02522562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00313819 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Koinex, Mercatox, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, Nanex, CoinEx, CoinFalcon and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

