Mylan NV (MYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.49. Mylan posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MYL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mylan from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of Mylan traded up $0.60, reaching $37.21, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,601,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 80,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,560 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

