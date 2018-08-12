Mylan (MYL) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Mylan traded up $0.60, hitting $37.21, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,601,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Mylan has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mylan by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,171,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,470,000 after purchasing an additional 168,347 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,057,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845,703 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Mylan by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,522,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,350,000 after purchasing an additional 343,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,389,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,776,000 after purchasing an additional 144,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

