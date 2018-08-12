Mylan (MYL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.07.

Mylan traded up $0.60, reaching $37.21, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,601,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,309. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mylan has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 573.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 76,897 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Mylan by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 109,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

