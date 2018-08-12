Mylan (MYL) Earns Hold Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

“. We are reiterating our Neutral rating and $41 12-month price target following MYL’s 2Q18 EPS miss and management’s lowering of its 2018 financial guidance. MYL has a robust business model. That said, the risk/reward is already reflected in the company’s valuation, in our view. We could still become more constructive on the stock if new product opportunities exceed expectations and/ or U.S. generic drug pricing improves.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

MYL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.07.

Shares of Mylan opened at $37.21 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Mylan has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 9.5% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Mylan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Mylan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

