MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to announce sales of $21.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.50 million and the highest is $21.80 million. MutualFirst Financial posted sales of $16.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $83.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $88.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $89.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MutualFirst Financial.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MutualFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ MFSF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $38.00. 4,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.14. MutualFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $166,197.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,377 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $83,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $257,475. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

