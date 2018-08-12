Murphy Oil (MUR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 2,047,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,148. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,118,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,306,000 after acquiring an additional 295,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,868,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,018 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,942,000 after acquiring an additional 897,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,096,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after acquiring an additional 287,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

