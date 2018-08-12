Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 692,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,605,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 223,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $8.15 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 138.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

