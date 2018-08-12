Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $12,695,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.65 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $2,586,610.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

