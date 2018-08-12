Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €215.00 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Baader Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €205.91 ($239.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

