Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Mueller Water Products opened at $11.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.75. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 119.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 153.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $435,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

