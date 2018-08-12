MTGE Investment (MTGE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

MTGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MTGE Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of MTGE Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of MTGE Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

MTGE remained flat at $$19.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 219,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,071. MTGE Investment has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $906.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other MTGE Investment news, CIO Christopher Kuehl sold 51,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTGE. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in MTGE Investment by 87.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MTGE Investment in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in MTGE Investment in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MTGE Investment in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MTGE Investment in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTGE Investment Company Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

