Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 17,920.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.8% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 144.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $45,858,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions opened at $121.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

