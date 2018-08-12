Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $271,000 in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,284,000 after acquiring an additional 545,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,654,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,134,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

