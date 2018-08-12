Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $48.39 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.