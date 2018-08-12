Morgan Stanley Downgrades ON Semiconductor (ON) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ON. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.74.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,361. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $65,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 448,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

