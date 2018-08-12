Morgan Stanley Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA opened at $39.02 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $64,345.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.