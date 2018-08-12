Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Price Target Increased to GBX 305 by Analysts at UBS Group

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 280 ($3.62) to GBX 305 ($3.95) in a report published on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 315 ($4.08) to GBX 310 ($4.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 320.77 ($4.15).

LON MONY opened at GBX 307.90 ($3.99) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 241.40 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 369 ($4.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

