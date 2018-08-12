Monaco Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.70 Million (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Monaco has a total market capitalization of $109.58 million and $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monaco has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Monaco token can now be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, OKEx, Bittrex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monaco alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015976 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00295794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00186175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Monaco

Monaco’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard . The official website for Monaco is mco.crypto.com . Monaco’s official message board is medium.com/@MCOCrypto . Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monaco Token Trading

Monaco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, YoBit, Huobi, Livecoin, Qryptos, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Binance, Coinrail, BigONE, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinnest and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monaco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monaco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monaco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.